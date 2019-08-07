GSA's New Plan May Mean 'Parallel Contracting Universes'

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. General Services Administration’s pending plan to allow commercial off-the-shelf purchases through an e-commerce portal effectively undermines another effort to streamline its biggest acquisition program, to the point experts say the latter program may be in jeopardy. Although federal contractors have largely welcomed the GSA’s pending consolidation of its Federal Supply Schedule contracts from 24 separate contracts into one broad contract, its push to establish an even more streamlined e-commerce portal cuts heavily into the Schedules' reason to exist — providing an easy way for federal agencies to buy commercial products, experts said. “You’re creating parallel contracting universes,” Roger Waldron,...

