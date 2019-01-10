Ex-Ill. U Worker's Bias Suit Wrongly Tossed, 7th Circ. Told

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A former University of Illinois employee told the Seventh Circuit on Wednesday that the timing of her firing after she made ethics complaints is suspicious and that a lower court wrongly threw out her race and sex bias suit against the school. Just "a few months" passed between when Alejandra Aguero filed a series of complaints regarding suspected ethics violations in the university admissions office and when she got a string of negative work performance reviews that led to her termination, her attorney, Sam Sedaei of Goldman & Ehrlich, told a three-judge panel during oral argument. "The way the complaints were handled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS