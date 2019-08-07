NJ Regulator Targets 2 ICOs As 'Cryptosweep' Continues

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Bureau of Securities issued two cease-and-desist orders on Wednesday as part of a sweeping cryptocurrency crackdown, halting the initial coin offerings of a pair of purported blockchain companies that the regulator says have yet to identify their management, financials and physical addresses. Among the latest actions in the ICO crackdown dubbed “Operation Cryptosweep,” the two orders against Zoptax LLC and Unocall say neither company registered the tokens they’ve been touting in white papers to investors in New Jersey and elsewhere, and neither has been forthcoming about essential aspects of their businesses. The regulator alleges that Unocall, which claims to be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS