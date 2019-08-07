NHTSA Tells Tesla To Cut Out Safety Test Claims, Docs Show

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has told Tesla Inc. to stop claiming its Model 3 electric car is the safest vehicle the agency has ever tested, according to documents made public on Tuesday. NHTSA sent a cease-and-desist letter to Tesla in October after the automaker published a blog post stating the Model 3 "achieves the lowest probability of injury of any vehicle ever tested by NHTSA" and that the agency's tests also show it has "the lowest probability of injury of all cars the safety agency has ever tested," according to documents obtained and posted online by transparency group PlainSite....

