Chancery Orders Troubled Nursing Care Business Dissolved

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court on Wednesday ordered the dissolution of a key limited partnership in a web of failed or troubled entities that operate senior housing centers in eight states, after months of "spectacular failures," receivership orders and contempt of court citations against a principal. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III's order set the stage for the breakup or potential sale of the remaining operational housing assets associated with Texas resident Andrew White's ELCM Healthcare Real Estate Fund LP, or HCRE. According to the court, White stands at the center of what the court called a "jumble" of some 75 entities that undergird the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS