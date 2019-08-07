Enviros Say Phillips 66 Is Not Maintaining LA Refinery

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups on Wednesday threatened to sue Phillips 66, alleging that the energy company's Los Angeles refinery has operated for years without certain necessary permits and has not been adequately maintained, in violation of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. Environmental Integrity Project and Environmental Advocates sent a notice of intent to sue on behalf of Communities for a Better Environment over the refinery's operations, claiming that no action had been taken against the facility by the government, despite problems uncovered in a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency inspection in 2015. Because the government had not stepped in with its own enforcement, the groups...

