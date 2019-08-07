Korea, US In Talks To Raise Defense Contribution, Trump Says

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- South Korea has agreed to shell out "substantially more" cash to the U.S. "to defend itself from North Korea," and there are talks underway to increase that contribution even more, President Donald Trump said in a pair of tweets Wednesday. "Over the past many decades, the U.S. has been paid very little by South Korea, but last year, at the request of President Trump, South Korea paid $990,000,000," Trump said, continuing in another tweet that "South Korea is a very wealthy nation that now feels an obligation to contribute to the military defense provided by the United States of America. The...

