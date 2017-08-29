Fed. Circ. Urged To Reconsider Enzo DNA Patent Case

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Enzo Life Sciences Inc. has urged the Federal Circuit to reconsider its earlier decision invalidating a pair of DNA testing patents, arguing that a panel improperly relied on testimony to find that the patents didn't adequately explain how to make the inventions. After the three-judge panel in June ruled that Enzo's patents were invalid for not meeting enablement standards, which require showing someone skilled in the field how to create or use the claimed invention, the drugmaker on Monday asked the panel to give it another shot or let the full court consider its arguments. According to Enzo, the panel misread...

