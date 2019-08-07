Ex-Skadden Atty's Partial Win Won't Slow DOJ's FARA Activity

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors saw the lobbying-law charge in their criminal case against a former Skadden partner thrown out Tuesday, but the loss won't muddy the U.S. Department of Justice message that the era of tolerance of clandestine public-relations work for overseas governments is over. While the dismissal cuts the potential fallout for Greg Craig as he heads to trial Monday, experts said Justice officials have still made their point that people engaged in unregistered "foreign agent" work should expect tough treatment going forward. Lobbying compliance specialist Thomas Spulak of King & Spalding LLP said the charge dismissal, which leaves Craig facing a...

