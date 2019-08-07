Fla. Patient's Fall Suit Is Ordinary Negligence, Court Rules

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday revived a suit blaming a doctor for injuries suffered by a patient after he fell from an examination table, saying the crux of the suit alleges ordinary negligence, rather than medical malpractice, and is not subject to certain presuit requirements. A three-judge panel of the Second District Court of Appeal reversed the dismissal of a suit accusing Dr. G.A. Gamez and medical technician Joan Denmark of negligently leaving patient James McManus alone on an examination table without any guardrails, which caused him to fall from the table, strike his head and suffer a concussion and...

