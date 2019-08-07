Del. Justices Say No Presumed Confidentiality In Record Bids

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court said Wednesday that suits seeking access to company records are not subject to presumed confidentiality orders, even though it still upheld a lower court decision enabling a company to keep its records confidential. A three-justice panel rejected an investor's request to overturn a Chancery Court ruling that tennis apparel brand Boast Apparel Inc. can keep certain records confidential indefinitely. However, it did take issue with aspects of the trial court's ruling. "We hold that, although the Court of Chancery may — and typically does — condition Section 220 inspections on the entry of a reasonable confidentiality order,...

