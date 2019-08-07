Driller Halcon Resources Revisits Ch. 11 With Debt Swap Plan

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Oil and gas driller Halcon Resources Corp. sought Chapter 11 protection Wednesday in Texas three years after it last filed for bankruptcy, this time with a plan to eliminate $750 million in debt as part of an equity swap supported by its noteholders. In a first-day declaration, Halcon Chief Restructuring Officer Albert S. Conly said that since it emerged from its earlier Chapter 11 case, it has divested several groups of assets to become a single-play exploration company focused on the Delaware Basin in West Texas and that operational challenges cropped up in recent months that increased its costs and hampered...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS