Chicago Can't Dodge Suit Over Sex Bias In Police Marine Unit

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday rejected the city of Chicago's bid to escape allegations that a former police department employee was routinely harassed during her marine unit training as part of that department's "customary" hostile treatment of women. U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin said plaintiff Melissa Tapia claimed enough facts about her alleged mistreatment to advance federal equal protection and Title VII claims in her sex bias suit against the department. And while it's unclear whether her Illinois Civil Rights Act claims can proceed against the city, Judge Durkin said he would retain them anyway and the parties could submit...

