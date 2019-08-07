Store Owner Sues California Tax Agency Over Amazon Taxes

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A California tax agency has failed to compel Amazon.com to pay sales taxes on its past marketplace sales and a trial court should order it to do so, according to a suit filed by the owner of a small business. A suit alleges that California should have been collecting sales taxes from Amazon.com on marketplace sales for at least three years and possibly up to eight. (AP) The plaintiff, owner of a camera shop in Fresno, California, is not an Amazon.com Inc. vendor. And the suit, filed Tuesday, states that the camera shop owner is filing under California's government waste laws — the...

