Citcon Says Video Evidence Disproves Rival's Counterclaims

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Payment processor Citcon USA told a California federal judge on Wednesday that it has video evidence proving rival platform RiverPay Inc. lied about its capabilities, defeating its counterclaims in a spat over trade secrets. Citcon is asking for a summary judgment win on RiverPay's counterclaims for trade libel, defamation and more related to an alleged "anti-competitive smear campaign" in which Citcon is trying to tarnish RiverPay's reputation. The crux of the counterclaims, according to Citcon, is its decision to report to major Chinese mobile payment system WeChatPay that RiverPay was falsely representing to merchants that it could handle payment processing for...

