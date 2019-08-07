Paul Hastings, Shearman Assist On $1.4B Salesforce Deal

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Salesforce, working with Shearman & Sterling, has agreed to buy enterprise cloud software developer ClickSoftware from Paul Hastings-advised private equity firm Francisco Partners in an agreement valued at $1.4 billion, including debt, the companies said Wednesday. The deal, rumored since January, serves to strengthen Salesforce.com Inc.’s ability to provide organizations with mobile workforce management software, according to a statement. ClickSoftware, which was formed in Israel and has U.S. headquarters in Burlington, Massachusetts, makes software meant to optimize workforce management and service by giving companies a platform to document work-related items, such as scheduling and project status updates. “Our acquisition of ClickSoftware...

