PTAB Wrong To Ax Amended Claims Under Alice, Uniloc Says

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 10:25 PM EDT) -- Patent holding company Uniloc has told the Federal Circuit that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ran afoul of the America Invents Act when it held that amended claims the company proposed for a digital licensing patent challenged by Netflix and Hulu are invalid under Alice. Uniloc said in its opening brief Wednesday that since the AIA bars initial inter partes review petitions from challenging patents for claiming only abstract ideas under Section 101 of the Patent Act, the same is true when a patent owner proposes substitute claims. "Interpreting the IPR statutes to allow a Section 101 challenge through the...

