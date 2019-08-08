Siemens Set To Buy Cadwalader-Led Robotics Biz For $1.1B

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 10:23 AM EDT) -- German medical technology business Siemens Healthineers said Thursday it has agreed to buy medical robotics firm Corindus Vascular Robotics for roughly $1.1 billion in a deal steered by Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft and Blank Rome. Siemens Medical Solutions, a unit of Siemens Healthineers, will acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. for $4.28 per share. The companies said that Corindus’ vascular robotics portfolio will benefit from Siemens imaging, digital and artificial intelligence tools, providing greater efficiency and reliability. That price represents a roughly 77% jump from Wednesday’s closing price of $2.42. “The combination of Siemens Healthineers’ advanced,...

