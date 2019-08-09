Insurers Urge Watchdog To Reveal Cyber Data To Price Cover

Law360, London (August 9, 2019, 5:32 PM BST) -- Britain’s insurers have repeated their call for the national data watchdog to publish information on cyberattacks so that the industry can price its policies accurately for the burgeoning market. The Association of British Insurers said on Thursday that growth in the cyber insurance market is limited because the Information Commissioner’s Office is not allowing the industry access to raw data about cyber breaches. The organization, which represents the U.K.’s insurers, said that only 11% of U.K. businesses have a cyber insurance policy, which leaves millions of companies open to the risk of an attack. The association called on the ICO to...

