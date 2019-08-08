BlueRock Scores $1B Valuation In Bayer Deal Led By Orrick

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 2:48 PM EDT) -- Orrick-guided Bayer AG will buy the roughly 60% of BlueRock Therapeutics it does not already own in a deal that implies a roughly $1 billion value for the biotechnology firm it helped found, the companies said Thursday. Bayer founded the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotechnology company in 2016 with founding investor Versant Ventures and $225 million in Series A funding, according to the companies’ statement. BlueRock’s work centers on cell therapies that are currently focused on neurology, immunology and cardiology. “We have built a premier cell therapy platform at BlueRock Therapeutics, with industry-leading R&D, process development and manufacturing capabilities,” BlueRock CEO Emile Nuwaysir...

