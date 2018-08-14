Insurer Seeks Sanctions For Altered Docs In Leaky Roof Suit

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 3:59 PM EDT) -- United Specialty Insurance Co. asked a Florida federal court Wednesday to sanction GBS Investment Group and its attorneys for allegedly altering documents, destroying responsive documents and instructing another party to not comply with a subpoena in a suit over coverage for a leaky roof. The insurer said GBS and its attorneys at Miami-based Strems Law Firm have engaged in a "pattern of conduct that clearly displays bad faith litigation" in GBS' suit against the insurer over denied coverage of damage caused by a roof leak in September 2017. Beyond the alleged discovery violations, United Specialty argues that the entire lawsuit is...

