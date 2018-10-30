ND Must Face Challenge To Voter Address Law, Tribes Say

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Two Native American tribes and several individuals are fighting an official’s bid to toss litigation challenging a North Dakota law that requires proof of a residential address to vote, arguing that voters living at or near reservations in the state face an “undue burden.” The Spirit Lake Tribe, Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and a handful of individuals stood behind their North Dakota federal court suit opposing a state voter-identification law, saying many Native American communities don’t assign residential street addresses and many tribe members may have a hard time securing required identification. “Plaintiffs have sufficiently pleaded facts showing they are injured...

