ITC Says Chinese, Thai Propane Cylinders Hurting US Market

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has paved the way for the U.S. Department of Commerce to issue tariffs on steel propane cylinders from China and Thailand, issuing its final determination that U.S. producers are being hurt by the imports. The commission has determined that U.S. manufacturers are being "materially injured" by the steel imports, because Chinese and Thai producers are selling their products for less and are being subsidized by the Chinese government. It reached its conclusion in mid-July, and its final determination is being published in the Federal Register on Friday. The ITC launched the investigation into imports of steel propane cylinders...

