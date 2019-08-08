Law360 (August 8, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota lawyer caught lying about a court no-show and a New York attorney who didn’t stop a subordinate lawyer’s real estate scam lead Law360's The Week In Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar. Minnesota Veteran St. Paul trial attorney Bobby Gordon Onyemeh Sea was suspended for at least four months for falsely blaming his absence at a court conference on broken glasses. In the suspension order, the state Supreme Court said Sea’s excuses to a Wright County court about why he didn’t make a 2017 pretrial conference in a criminal sexual conduct...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS