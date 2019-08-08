Russia’s Antitrust Agency Probing Apple App Store

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Russia’s antitrust enforcer said Thursday that it is investigating Apple Inc. for abuse of dominance after a developer complained that its parental control app had to be stripped of key features when the Silicon Valley giant rolled out its own application for tracking screen time. The Federal Antimonopoly Service said in a statement Thursday that it launched the probe at the request of Russian software developer Kaspersky Lab, which filed a complaint with the agency in March after being forced to remove two features from its Kaspersky Safe Kids app in order for it to remain in Apple’s App Store....

