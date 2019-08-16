Dorsey & Whitney, Minn. Immigration Boutique Join Forces

Law360 (August 16, 2019, 11:11 AM EDT) -- Dorsey & Whitney LLP has swallowed up the Webber Law Firm LLC, a Minnesota-based immigration boutique, beefing up both firms’ immigration practices as the field becomes increasingly complex under the Trump administration. Dorsey has boosted its immigration practice with a group of 10 attorneys and legal professionals from the Webber Law Firm LLC. (l to r): Candelario Arredondo, Tom Oja, Penni Frank, Robert Webber, Fletcher Warren, Kelsie Close, Jacob McNeil and Erin Seckinger. Not pictured: Jillian Benson and Megan Kruger. Bolstering its ranks with the 10-member legal team from the boutique, Dorsey & Whitney, an international law firm with offices in the...

