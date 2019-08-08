$1.3B Insurance Fight Brewing In Philadelphia Refinery Ch. 11

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 4:04 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Philadelphia oil refinery filed a suit in Delaware bankruptcy court Wednesday asking the court to declare who has priority rights to $1.25 billion in insurance proceeds to cover business interruption costs following the massive explosion and fire at the refinery's Girard Point facility in June that led to its second Chapter 11. PES Holdings LLC and Cortland Capital Market Services LLC, which administers PES' nearly $700 million in term loan debt, filed an adversary suit seeking declaratory judgment from the court that Cortland has first priority rights to the insurance proceeds over lender ICBC Standard Bank PLC....

