UAE Agrees To Drop WTO Dispute With Qatar

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The United Arab Emirates on Thursday announced it has agreed not to pursue claims it launched at the World Trade Organization that Qatar restricted its exports, a move it says came after Qatar withdrew the measures it was opposing. "Qatar's withdrawal fulfilled the UAE's request in the complaint. However, the UAE reserves the right to take further action if Qatar renews its WTO violations," a representative for the UAE Mission in Geneva said in a statement. The UAE asked the WTO in January to investigate measures imposed by Qatar that allegedly prohibited various sales outlets in the country from importing, stocking,...

