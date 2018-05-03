CVS Aiming To Shake RxStrategies' Tying Claim For Good

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- CVS Pharmacy Inc. and its 340B Drug Pricing Program administrator Wellpartner LLC are again asking a Florida federal judge to shut down a rival administrator's allegation that the pair is engaging in unlawful tying, arguing that the competitor's latest claim is still too vague. RxStrategies Inc. contends that CVS illegally tied its 340B program to use of its own administrator. The program requires drug manufacturers that participate in Medicaid to provide outpatient drugs at significantly discounted prices to eligible health care programs and providers. U.S. District Judge James S. Moody Jr. threw out a previous claim in May, finding RxStrategies did not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS