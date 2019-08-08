New Jersey Launches Blockchain Task Force

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT) -- New Jersey is the latest state to launch a task force dedicated to exploring the uses of blockchain technology and to create a new innovation district designation program after Gov. Phil Murphy signed two bills into law on Thursday. The New Jersey Blockchain Initiative Task Force will look at potential opportunities and risks of distributed ledger technology, and how it might be put to use by state and local government agencies to deliver services and ensure a more secure, efficient form of paperless recordkeeping, according to a statement put out by the governor's office Thursday. The task force will be made...

