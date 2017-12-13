Centra Tech 'Fabricated' Evidence, Investors Say

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Investors in the now-defunct cryptocurrency company Centra Tech asked a federal judge in Florida to strike the company's reply briefs in support of arbitration after what investors said was a "blatant attempt to commit fraud on this court" by falsifying evidence. A group of named plaintiffs in the putative class outlined in a Wednesday motion numerous examples where they claim Centra Tech Inc. fabricated evidence in an attempt to show that investors had assented to terms "mandating arbitration and waiving class claims." The investors further claim that a new version of Centra Tech's website was launched "after this action was initiated"...

