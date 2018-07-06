Pastor Triumphs Over Pa. Church Congregants' ERISA Suit

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has tossed an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit from members of a Pennsylvania church claiming that their former pastor misused funds, finding there wasn't any ERISA-defined benefit plan in play. U.S. District Judge Michael M. Baylson on Wednesday dismissed with prejudice a suit from congregants of the First Baptist Church of Fairview, which has since merged with another church to become the Christian Church of Chester, claiming their ex-pastor, Korey V. Grice, and others breached their fiduciary duty to church members. The congregants had claimed the pastor and two others breached a fiduciary duty they had by...

