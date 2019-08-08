IP Litigation More Costly, Risky Than Ever Before, MoFo Says

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Large companies are facing increasingly fewer intellectual property cases, but the litigation carries a higher risk and is more expensive than ever, according to a new report from Morrison & Foerster LLP. The firm’s Benchmarking IP Litigation 2019 report, released Wednesday, said companies are projected to spend an average $3.33 billion in intellectual property litigation in 2019, or $1.5 million per matter. Nearly 20% of cases companies faced are bet-the-company or high-risk, showing an increase in what’s at stake, the report said. var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1565300867547'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; vizElement.style.width='630px';vizElement.style.height='457px'; var scriptElement = document.createElement('script'); scriptElement.src = 'https://public.tableau.com/javascripts/api/viz_v1.js'; vizElement.parentNode.insertBefore(scriptElement, vizElement); Morrison &...

