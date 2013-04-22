Armenian Genocide Descendants' Suit Time-Barred: 9th Circ.

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday upheld dismissal of a suit brought by descendants of Armenian Genocide victims, finding their claims against Turkey and two Turkish banks were time-barred after the court declared unconstitutional a statute that had extended the time within which suits stemming from the genocide could be filed. The appeal involved two actions brought by descendants looking to be compensated for property taken from their ancestors during the Ottoman Empire’s massacre and deportation of 1.5 million of its Armenian citizens, which occurred between 1915 and 1923. Plaintiffs Alex Bakalian, Anais Haroutunian and Rita Mahdessian alleged that more than 120...

