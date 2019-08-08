ICE Releases 300 Immigrants After Mississippi Worksite Raids

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Thursday that it had released 300 immigrants on humanitarian grounds who were taken into custody during raids of seven agricultural processing plants in Mississippi following outcry from immigrant advocates. In cases where ICE apprehended single parents or two parents with minor children who were at home, at least one of them was released on humanitarian grounds, according to the agency. ICE said it asked all of the immigrants who were processed whether they had children at school or in child care and provided them with cellphones to arrange for the children to be picked up...

