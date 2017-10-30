Hyperlinks Aren't Enough For Debt Disclosure, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Friday shut down Med-1 Solutions LLC's attempt to revive a woman's lawsuit claiming it violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by failing to properly inform her about debt obligations, saying that making her follow hyperlinks to the mandated disclosures wasn't lawful notification. An appellate panel backed a lower court's decision to grant summary judgment to Beth Lavallee when it concluded that Med-1 failed to properly inform her about debt disclosures by sending an email with links to a vendor's website containing the documents and disclosures. By only conveying the company's name, email address and a link...

