Financial Adviser, Ex-CEO Dodge Suit Over $10.5M ESOP Buy

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge has let a financial adviser and company executive off the hook in a suit alleging an employee benefit plan was allowed to buy overpriced company stock, finding that a Texas bank can’t make them shoulder some of the blame since they aren’t fiduciaries. U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan said in her order Thursday that the Employee Retirement Income Security Act doesn’t let Lubbock National Bank seek contributions from Stout Risius Ross LLC and Anand Sharma, the former CEO of TBM Consulting Group Inc., for damages that could be assessed against the bank if it loses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS