DOT Clarifies Rules For Support Animals On Flights

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Air travelers bringing dogs, cats and other emotional support or service animals into flight cabins may be required to undergo additional screening for health and safety certifications, but airlines don't necessarily have carte blanche to impose sweeping restrictions, the federal government said Thursday. The U.S. Department of Transportation clarified its "enforcement priorities" on existing federal regulations for transporting service animals under the Air Carrier Access Act and indicated stiffer rules could be in the works later this year. The move is in response to growing industry concern as more passengers fly with emotional support or service animals, and a series of...

