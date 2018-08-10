7th Circ. Says State Suit Can't Block Mill Cleanup Recovery

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has upheld a lower court ruling that forced Joslyn Manufacturing Co. to pay for the bulk of the cleanup efforts at an Indiana steel mill site it once owned, deciding that contamination-related litigation brought by a different owner of the site did not block recovery under federal law. U.S. Circuit Judge Amy J. St. Eve, writing for a unanimous panel on Thursday, said Joslyn needed to pay most of the cleanup costs that were incurred by Valbruna Slater Steel, which purchased the site in 2004. Both parties filed cross appeals from the lower court's ruling, but the panel...

