Wachtell, Fenwick Lead Broadcom's $10.7B Symantec Biz Buy

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Broadcom, led by Wachtell Lipton, on Thursday unveiled a $10.7 billion cash deal for the enterprise security business of Symantec, advised by Fenwick & West, as the tech giant looks to grow its own infrastructure technology platform. Broadcom said Thursday that it has agreed to buy Symantec's enterprise security business in a $10.7 billion deal guided by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz and Fenwick & West LLP. (Getty) News of Broadcom Corp.'s planned takeover of the Symantec Corp. business comes after several media reports that a potential deal between the California-based companies was in the works. The deal will give Broadcom...

