SEC Proposes Updates To Legal, Risk Disclosure Rules

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Thursday new proposed rule amendments to the description of business, legal proceedings and risk-factor disclosures that registrants are required to make under Regulation S-K. The proposed changes, which will be open for public comment for 60 days after they are published in the Federal Register, are part of the commission's larger effort to trim disclosure requirements for firms and make company documents easier for investors to navigate. Congress ordered the SEC to streamline disclosures in 2015 through a provision in the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act, specifically requiring the commission to review its Regulation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS