EPA Won't Approve Calif. Glyphosate Cancer Labels

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday said it will not approve "false and misleading" warning labels for products that contain glyphosate, such as Monsanto's weedkiller Roundup, that say the chemical causes cancer. In a letter to companies, the EPA said it was making the statement because it disagrees with a California labeling requirement. The agency criticized the International Agency for Research on Cancer's determination that glyphosate is probably carcinogenic, and said its own, more reliable studies have not shown such a link. The EPA's move comes as Bayer AG-owned Monsanto reels from several multimillion-dollar jury verdicts in the Golden State...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS