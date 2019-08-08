Counterterror Head To Take Over As Acting Intelligence Chief

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- National Counterterrorism Center Director Joseph Maguire will take over as acting Director of National Intelligence next week, President Donald Trump announced Thursday, just hours after the expected successor to the role announced her resignation. Maguire will serve as the acting DNI effective Aug. 15, the president said. A former Navy vice admiral in charge of special operations, Maguire has led the National Counterterrorism Center since December. "I have no doubt he will do a great job!" Trump tweeted. Trump's announcement came just hours after he announced the resignation of Sue Gordon, the principal deputy director of national intelligence, previously the next in line to take over from...

