Landowners Fight DOI, Okla. Tribes' Bid To Nix Mussels Suit

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit Oklahoma group and its landowner members urged a federal judge on Thursday not to toss their suit claiming Oklahoma City's plan to redirect water from a state river would jeopardize endangered mussels species, saying they have standing to bring the suit under the Endangered Species Act. Officials from the U.S. Department of the Interior, Oklahoma, the Chickasaw Nation, the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, and Oklahoma City had all asked the court in June to throw out the suit by The Kiamichi River Legacy Alliance Inc. and nine members, saying a 2017 state permit to divert water from the Kiamichi...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS