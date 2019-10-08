RJ Reynolds Denies 'Gotcha Move' In Widow's Engle Case

Law360 (October 8, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. denied Tuesday that it pulled a fast one on a smoker's widow as it argued to Florida's Fourth District that a lower court erred in ordering a new trial in an Engle progeny case after the jury ruled in the company's favor. During oral arguments before the state appeals court, the cigarette maker argued there was nothing wrong about its request to add the line "manufactured by R.J. Reynolds" into the verdict form's first question addressing the legal cause of Demos Jones' lung cancer and death and then making closing arguments questioning whether Jones' widow, Phyllis, had sufficiently proved...

