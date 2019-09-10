Demolition Deception Claims Related, Ex-Residents Tell Panel

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Former residents of a demolished apartment complex told a Florida appeals court Tuesday that a trial court applied the wrong case law in finding they could not sue the developer together in state circuit court, but the judges questioned whether their claims are similar enough under either test. In oral arguments before the state's Fourth District Court of Appeal, the former residents of the Hollywood, Florida, complex argued that the trial judge erred when he tossed their suit alleging developer Hollywood Circle LLC misled them about the demolition plans. The trial judge said he did not have jurisdiction because the individual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS