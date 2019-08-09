Charter Hall Partnership Picks Up Sydney Office For $428M

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Charter Hall Group and Abacus Property Group have reached a deal worth AU$630 million ($428 million) to buy a Sydney office building, the Australian real estate firm said Friday. A Charter Hall partnership will take on 68% of the freehold tenants, while Abacus will buy the interests of the remaining 32%, the announcement said. The commercial building has 34 levels of office space, a food court and two basement levels of parking at 201 Elizabeth St., according to the announcement. The building is near the new Pitt Street metro station, which is expected to open in 2024, Charter Hall's statement said....

