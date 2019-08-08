HomeGoods Says HomeGreat's Name, Logo Infringe TM

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Discount home furnishing chain HomeGoods accused a California store named HomeGreats of infringing its trademark with its confusingly similar name and logo, according to a suit filed Thursday. HomeGoods says HomeGreats owner Constantino A. Papanicolaou has given his new venture a name, logo and signage that bear "striking similarities" to those belonging to long-established HomeGoods. HomeGoods is alleging trademark infringement, unfair competition and service mark dilution, according to a 17-page complaint filed in California federal court. HomeGoods claims a California store named HomeGreats is infringing its trademark with a confusingly similar name and logo. Both businesses' marks begin with the term "home" and...

