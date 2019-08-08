Humana Says Acthar's Meteoric Price Hike Cost It $700M

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Mallinckrodt ran "one of the most outrageous price-gouging schemes in the history of American medicine" on its hormone gel used primarily to treat an infant seizure syndrome, according to a new suit filed by Humana, which says the scheme has cost it more than $700 million. The insurance giant laid out the accusations Thursday, telling a California federal court that pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt ARD LLC used a three-pronged plan to keep its hormone gel Acthar at the top of the market despite the skyrocketing price. A vial of Acthar, a drug that has been in circulation since the 1950s, has climbed to...

