Texas Says It Won't 'Acquiesce' To Tobacco Co. In $125M Rift

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Texas has urged a federal judge to force ITG Brands LLC and R.J. Reynolds to fork over documents about ITG's 2015 acquisition of Reynolds' cigarette brands so it can proceed in its suit seeking $125 million for costs related to a settlement over tobacco-related health issues. The state said Thursday that, in order to proceed in its attempt to enforce a 1998 settlement agreement resolving claims the tobacco companies lied about the dangers of smoking, ITG and R.J. Reynolds must provide documents related to the acquisition and 2014 asset purchase agreement in which ITG acquired three R.J. Reynolds cigarette brands and...

